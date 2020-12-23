Failing to show visas & passports, 3 Nigerians to be deported

By IANS|   Published: 23rd December 2020 3:53 pm IST

New Delhi, Dec 23 : Three Nigerians living in Delhi’s Dwarka will be deported as they could not show valid visas or passports for their stay in India, Delhi Police said on Wednesday.

Delhi Police came across Christopher Osinaka, 33, John Paul, 38, and Cynthia Ulunma 28, while the trio was found wandering on the Rama Park Road in Mohan Garden area. They failed to show their visas and passports when asked to.

“In view of the violation of visa rules, the said foreigners have been directed not to move out of the Sewa Sadan at Narela till arrangements are made for their deportation to their native country,” said Santosh Kumar Meena, DCP, Dwarka.

