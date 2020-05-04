Faith in social organisations rises during COVID-19 outbreak

Volunteers prepare food to be distributed among the needy, during the nationwide lockdown. Photo: PTI

New Delhi: Trust on social organizations in the country has improved a notch at a time when they are on their feet to help people amidst coronavirus outbreak, the IANS-CVoter Tracker revealed on Sunday.

According to the survey conducted across the country, the percentage of people who have faith in social organisations has swelled, though marginally.

In 2018, merely 39.1 per cent people used to have a “lot of trust” in social organisations, but the percentage has now increased to 40.6 per cent. The nett trust factor has soared from 27.1 per cent to 29.6 per cent at the national level.

The increase in percentage could be attributed to help extended by these organisations during the coronavirus outbreak. Many such organisations are providing shelter, food and medicine to the needy people during the challenging times.

This dramatic change in trust is visible across all geographies, income and education levels as well as caste and ethnic identities.

The survey revealed that young generation, south Indians, people residing in urban areas, those belonging to middle income and lower education groups have massive trust in these organisations.

Correspondingly, the number of Indians who display lack of trust in such institutions has fallen.

In 2018, 12 per cent people used to have no faith in them, but the percentage has, however, now plummeted to 11 per cent.

Source: IANS

