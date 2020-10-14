Women beat up fake Baba for sexually abusing girl for 3 months

Nizamabad: Fake baba was thrashed by a group of woman for molesting a girl for almost three months by drugging her. The incident took place in Pusalagalli of Nizamabad headquarters on Tuesday.

It was also reported that the fake baba threatened the girl to kill her if she told her parents.

The fake baba from past five years was running a meditation center and black magic at Pusalagalli ans was sexually assaulting the distressed women in the name of providing relieve to these women. The assaulted girl with her mother went to the baba for treatment after which the girl was assaulted.

When the duo entered into the room, the fake baba sexually assaulted both mother and daughter by drugging them. He threatened them to kill if they tell others. Later, he raped the girl for three months. The victim’s parents took the girl to hospital when she complained of stomach pain.

After conducting tests, doctors said that the girl was three months pregnant. The shocked parents sought the help of women associations, who beaten the fake baba black and blue at his office on Tuesday. The police took the fake baba into custody and shifted the victim to hospital for conducting medical tests.