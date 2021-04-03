Fake G.O on Telangana Lock down, Cyber crimes cops registers case

Hyderabad: Taking a cognizance of preparing and circulating of fake Government Order (G.O) on social media in connection with the imposing lockdown in Telangana, the sleuths of Cyber Crimes wing of Hyderabad police have registered a case.

According to KVM Prasad, Assistant Commissioner of Police Cyber Crimes, a suo-moto case has been booked against unknown persons who prepared and circulated the fake G.O on social media on Thursday.

Confusion prevailed among public on Thursday after several WhatsApp groups were influxed with the copy fake G.O, purportedly issued by Chief Secretary Telangana, which claimed the imposing of lockdown in Telangana State from 6pm to 8am with immediate effect.

However, the Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar denied issuance of any G.O and clarified that the Government does have any plans to impose any restrictions nor a lockdown.

“We are trying to track the rumour mongers with the technical evidence, the accused shall be apprehended soon” said ACP Prasad.