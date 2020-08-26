Fake police FB account creator arrested in Bengaluru

By News Desk 1 Published: 26th August 2020 2:30 pm IST

Bengaluru, Aug 26 : A man has been arrested for creating a fake Bengaluru City Police (BCP) Facebook account, an official said on Wednesday.

“Central Crime Branch (CCB) cyber crime wing has arrested an accused person who put up a fake Facebook account in the name of Bengaluru City Police,” said Joint Commissioner of Police, Crime, Sandeep Patil.

Pankaj Kumar Bachawat, 40, a resident of Bengaluru suburb Malleshwaram has been arrested for the fake social media account.

Earlier this month, the city was ravaged by riots, following a derogatory social media post by a politician’s relative on Facebook, leading to the arrest of more than 300 accused.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

