Families of COVID-19 victims to receive Rs 50k compensation

Hyderabad: The Telangana government on Wednesday passed an order detailing instructions for families of COVID-19 victims with regard to claiming the compensation of Rs 50,000. According to the order, the applications for the money have to be filed online only, among other things.

According to the government order, the district collector will be the nodal authority who will clear all the applications submitted by kin of COVID-19 victims for the Rs 50,000 compensation amount.

Aside from the online applications, the Telangana government also said that the claims have to be disposed-off in 30 days. The money will be disbursed through the Aadhar-linked direct benefit transfer (DBT) procedure.

The government order comes months after the second wave of COVID-19 in the state, which also witnessed hundreds of deaths. Since the COVID-19 pandemic began, Telangana has witnessed over 6.72 lakh cases, and close to 4,000 deaths.