Family collects gangster Dubey’s ashes

By Abdullah Fahad Updated: 18th August 2020 2:52 pm IST
Vikas Dubey

Kanpur: Richa Dubey, widow of slain gangster Vikas Dubey, collected the ashes of her late husband from the Bhairon Ghat on Tuesday, where he was cremated almost five weeks ago.

Richa and her sons then immersed them in the Ganga. The ashes had been kept at the crematorium since July 10 when the mortal remains of Dubey were consigned to flames.

Dubey was the main accused in the killing of eight policemen in the Bikru village on July 3, was killed in an encounter with the Special Task Force on the outskirts of Kanpur on July 10.

Dubey had been arrested from the Mahakaal temple in Madhya Pradesh’s Ujjain on July 9 and was shot dead when he tried to flee after the vehicle in which he was being brought to Kanpur overturned.

His family also collected his death certificate from Kanpur Nagar Nigam on Tuesday.

Source: IANS
