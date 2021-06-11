Family Man 2: Samantha, Manoj Bajpayee’s HUGE salaries revealed

Mumbai: The highly anticipated web series The Family Man 2 starring Manoj Bajpayee and Samantha Akkineni in the lead roles started streaming on Amazon Prime Video from June 4. With good response from audience and critics, the web series has managed to keep the bar high for entertainment and thrill.

Created by Raj and DK, The Family Man 2 marked the digital debut of Samantha. The popular south actress played the role of Raji, an LTTE terrorist/freedom fighter in the series while Manoj returned to the role of a middle-class family man who works with Threat Analysis and Surveillance Cell (TASC).

Samantha, Manoj Bajpayee’s fee

Now, the whopping remuneration of the main cast of The Family Man has been revealed. According to a report in Great Andhra, Manoj Bajpayee earned Rs 10 crore for season 2.

Meanwhile, Samantha, who is a new entry into the franchise, earned Rs 3-4 crore for her role. The actress who has an array of super hit films under her belt, came to the show with a reputation.

Along with Manoj Bajpayee, The Family Man 2 stars Priya Mani, Sharib Hashmi and Sharad Kelkar. Meanwhile, the makers of the web series receiving huge criticisim for using brownface makeup for Samantha’s role.