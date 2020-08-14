FanCode acquires rights to live stream CPL 2020 in India

New Delhi, Aug 14 : FanCode, Indias first multi-sport aggregator platform by Dream Sports, has partnered with Caribbean Premier League (CPL) to exclusively live stream all the cricket matches from the T20 tournament starting August 18.

CPL will be the first mainstream T20 league to start since COVID-19 lockdown. Now in its eighth edition, the CPL matches will be starting at 7.30pm IST on each match day.

FanCode will be providing interactive data overlays, where viewers can customise the data they want to see while watching the live stream.

Viewers will also have the choice and flexibility to subscribe to the specific content they want for the CPL through match pass, for match-wise access, and tour pass, for access to the entire tournament. A monthly or annual subscription fee for the entire platform will not be needed to watch their match of choice.

“It’s a great pleasure to have Hero CPL 2020 available live on Fancode for the first time,” said CPL Commercial Director Jamie Stewart. “With a match coming into India during primetime on each day of competition, the opportunities for our fans there to enjoy all the fun and excitement of the “biggest party in sport” just got bigger.”

The 33-match season will be hosted in Trinidad and Tobago. All the matches will take place across two stadiums in that country – The Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba will host 23 games, including the semi-finals and final, and the Queen’s Park Oval in Port of Spain will have 10 matches.

