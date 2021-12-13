Fans go gaga over Nora Fatehi, Guru Randhawa’s dating rumours

Mumbai: It seems like it is all raining love in Bollywood. Recently we saw some prominent couples Rajkummar Rao-Patralekha, Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal getting married and beginning a new chapter in their life. Fans were waiting for B-town’s next hot couple Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor announce their wedding. Amidst this, fans have found one more new couple industry.

Well, we are speaking about Nora Fatehi and Guru Randhawa. The duo has been grabbing many eyeballs after their pictures went crazy viral on the internet recently. Nora and Guru can be seen having fun converse and walking on the beaches of Goa.

As soon as the photos went viral, fans started speculating if the two are dating. While many questioned, “Are they dating,”, a few fans wondered if they are shooting for a new song in Goa. “Looking good together,” read a comment.

Some fans went on to state that after Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif’s wedding, Guru Randhawa and Nora Fatehi might tie the knot too. “After Kat-Vicky, I can see the next celebrity wedding happening soon,” read a comment. A user said, “Alia Ranbir ke Baad Ab Inki Baari”, another wrote, “parjai mil gayi Punjabi munde nu”.

In the past, Guru Randhawa and Nora Fatehi have collaborated for a music video ‘Nach Meri Rani’ which received a very good response.

What do you think about this new couple in Bollywood?