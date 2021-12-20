Fans spot Kajal Aggarwal’s baby bump in her viral photos

Mumbai: Tollywood actress Kajal Aggarwal has been making headlines for her pregnancy rumours for a while now. And now, her latest photos from an outing is adding more fuel to the rumours.

In the pictures which are going crazy viral on social media, Kajal is seen posing with her friends and their kids. Fans have spotted her cute baby bump and are going gaga over it. However, the actress, who exchanged wedding vows with her longtime beau Gautam Kitchlu last year, is yet to make an official announcement on her pregnancy.

Earlier, Great Andhra reported that Kajal has informed the makers of her upcoming movie Acharya about her pregnancy to wrap up the shoot fastly. She will be seen playing female lead opposite Megastar Chiranjeevi in Koratala Siva’s directorial.

Kajal Aggarwal married Gautam Kitchlu, a businessman on 30 October in a close-knit ceremony which was attended by only family and close friends due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Meanwhile, in terms of work, Kajal Aggarwal has plenty of movies in her kitty. Her Indian 2 starring Kamal Haasan and Queen remake Paris Paris have been delayed for over two years now due to pandemic. She also has on Hey Sinamika, Chiranjeevi’s Acharya, Venkat Prabhu’s web series, and a few other projects.