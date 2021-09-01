Fans stunned as Sana Khan goes snorkeling in hijab [Video]

Mumbai: After bidding adieu to the entertainment industry, former actress Sana Khan is enjoying her life to the fullest post her marriage with Mufti Anas Saiyad. Her social page proves the fact where she often keeps sharing glimpses from her life.

Recently, Sana Khan along with her husband Anas went on a holiday to the Maldives. She shared many pictures and videos from her vacay on Instagram. On Tuesday, she shared a video of her first ever snorkeling experience which she did wearing a hijab. Sharing the clip on Instagram, Sana wrote, To be honest I was scared but @anas_saiyad20 encouraged me that I can do it n he is with me 😁 Trust me I loved it n how 🥳 My first ever snorkeling.”

Earlier, she has shared a picture where she was seen getting ready for snorkeling. “And I m ready to snorkel. Yes, I am gonna snorkel wearing this hijab.”

Sana Khan’s video left her fans and followers stunned. One user wrote, “I love how you show that hijabi and Muslim women can do what they want regardless of our attire.” “You are the style inspiration for all hijabi girls,” another wrote. While others dropped several heart emojis and ‘Mashallah’ in the comments section.

In October last year, the 33-year-old announced her decision to leave the industry and spend her life in the service of humanity and following the orders of her ‘creator’. She later tied the knot with Anas Sayied in an intimate ceremony in Surat on November 22, 2020.