Farah daughter raises Rs 2.5 lakh to feed homeless stray animals

Mumbai: Filmmaker Farah Khan says her daughter Anya has raised over Rs 2.5 lakh by sketching pets, the proceeds of which will go towards feeding the homeless and stray animals affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

Last month, the filmmaker took to social media to announce that Anya, 12, decided to sketch a pet and sell the artwork for Rs 1,000 to support such neglected animals.

Farah on Wednesday gave an update on Anya’s sketches, saying that her daughter had so far finished 100 sketches and is ready for the next set of orders. The video was shot by the “Om Shanti Om” director’s other daughter Diva.

“Over a 100 sketches done and a little more than 2 and a half lakhs collected and donated!! Thank you to all the generous contributors. Anya is ready for round 2 of orders.. #sketchapet #sketchforcharity .. video shot by #divakunder,” Farah wrote on Instagram.

Anya has so far fulfilled orders by several Bollywood celebrities, including Zoya Akhtar, Gauri Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, Shweta Bachchan, Sonu Sood, Aditi Rao Hydari, Sonali Bendre Behl, Raveena Tandon, Tahira Kashyap.

Source: PTI

