Farah Khan Ali pens letter after Kangana Ranaut defends Rangoli

Mumbai: Hours after actress Kangana Ranaut came out in support of sister Rangoli Chandel, Farah Khan Ali wrote a letter on her Twitter account.

Rangoli Chandel’s tweet

It may be mentioned that it all started after Chandel wrote a controversial tweet. In the tweet, she had used the term “Nazi” which was found to be objectionable by many of the users on the medium. Twitter has also suspended Chandel’s account as she was found violating its set of rules.

Kangana Ranaut’s reaction

Reacting over it, Kangana Ranaut on Saturday came out in support of her sister. In a video message, the actress said that the allegations against her sister made by Sussanne Khan’s sister Farah Khan Ali and director Reema Kagti are completely false.

Farah Khan Ali’s response

Responding to the video message, Farah Khan Ali wrote the letter to Kangana on Twitter.

In the letter which was addressed to Kangana, Farah wrote, “My reaction to Rangoli’s tweet was because she specifically used the word ‘Nazi’ along with ‘Mullahs and secular media’ in her tweet.

My dear Kangana,

Yours truly



Farah Khan Ali 🙏 pic.twitter.com/kG1lm7E7qe — Farah Khan (@FarahKhanAli) April 18, 2020

It spoke of making both mullahs and secular media stand in line and shoot them dead… it further said ‘f****k the history they may call us Nazis who cares, life is more imp than fake image”.

