Farm reforms have started yielding benefits, says PM even as protests continue

New Delhi, Dec 19 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that the new agri reform measures taken by the government have started yielding benefits for the farmers.

Speaking at an Assocham event, he also said that in a bid to make India self-reliant, the country is committed to take up reforms across sectors. His statement came even as a large protesting multitude continued to pressure for rollback sitting at Delhi’s doorstep.

“The farm reforms brought about in the past six months have now started yielding benefit for the farmers,” he said.

The statement comes at a time when farmer protests over the farm reform bills in the National Capital Region (NCR) entered the 23rd day with the talks between the agitating farmers and the government not making any headway.

The Prime Minister has been meeting farmers in several parts of the country, as farmers from Haryana, Punjab and Uttar Pradesh are at the borders of the national capital for over three weeks now.

On Friday, addressing the ‘Kisan Mahasammelan’ in Bhopal, he listed the advantages of the new agricultural laws enacted in September.

He also flayed the opposition for supporting farmers, claiming that they were using the protest for their political benefit.

