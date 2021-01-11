Farmer attempts suicide at Singhu, in critical condition

New Delhi, Jan 11 : A farmer from Punjab at the Singhu border protest tried to kill himself on Monday evening and was rushed to hospital where his condition is critical, officials said.

This is the the sixth incident of attempted suicide during the ongoing farmers’ protests.

Labh Singh, from Ludhiana’s Sirthala, drank poison at the protest site, and was later admitted to the Frank Institute of Medical Sciences, Sonepat where his condition is said to be critical.

There have been four suicides in the 47 day long agitation.

