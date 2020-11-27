Farmer heading to Delhi for protest killed in accident

Chandigarh, Nov 27 : A farmer, heading to Delhi from Punjab to join the protest against new farm laws, was killed and two others injured when their tractor-trolley was hit by a truck in Haryana’s Bhiwani on Friday, police said.

A case was registered against the truck driver.

A Haryana Police spokesperson said the incident occurred at 4 a.m. at a police barricade in Mundhal, killing Tanna Singh, a resident of Punjab’s Mansa, on the spot while two other people were injured.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.