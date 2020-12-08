Farmers’ cause: Cong MPs from Punjab continue Jantar Mantar sit-in

New Delhi, Dec 8 : Several Congress MPs from Punjab continued to sit at the Jantar Mantar here for the second day on Tuesday to support farmers agitating to demand a repeal of the three farm laws.

These MPs have been sitting on the ‘dharna’ since Monday morning in support of farmers protesting on the Delhi-Haryana and Delhi-UP borders since November 26. Ravneet Singh Bittu, Kulbir Singh Zira, Jasbir Singh Gill and Gurjeet Singh Aujla were present at the protest spot in central Delhi on Tuesday.

Aujla said: “We have been sitting here since last morning. It is our responsibility to support the farmers… we have followed all instructions of the Prime Minister during the nationwide lockdown. But the farmers have been sitting on the streets; so please support the farmers for a day on their call for ‘Bharat Bandh’.”

“Joined by Khadoor Sahib MP Jasbir Singh Gill and Ludhiana MP Ravneet Singh Bittu. Had the morning tea over press talk at Jantar Mantar,” he also tweeted.

The MPs are also demanding a ‘Winter Session’ of Parliament which they claimed the government was deliberately trying to delay.

Aujla said that when farmers arrived in Delhi, they were stopped on the Delhi-Haryana border. “They (farmers) asked for permission to go to the Ramlila Maidan or the Jantar Mantar, but their demands were not met and thus they have to continue their protest on the Delhi borders,” the Congress Lok Sabha MP from Amritsar said.

Several leaders of various political parties from Punjab have travelled to Delhi to make their presence felt in the ongoing farmers’ agitation.

The farmers from Punjab, Haryana and Western Uttar Pradesh have given a call for ‘Bharat Bandh’ or nationwide strike on Tuesday over the three new central farm laws.

A number of political parties have extended support to the farmers’ cause.

Source: IANS

