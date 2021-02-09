Farmers’ future under threat from new laws: Sachin Pilot

Jaipur, Feb 9 : In a major show of strength, former Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot on Tuesday addressed farmers at a massive mahapanchayat organised in the state’s Bharatpur district to protest against the three farm laws.

At the mahapanchayat at Fateh Sagar in Bharatpur’s Bayana, Pilot said that the future of farmers is being threatened by the government for a few industrialists.

“The Central government will have to withdraw these agricultural laws as otherwise farmers will suffer huge losses. The innocent farmers are protesting on the streets of Delhi in the cold, but the Central government is indifferent… it is torturing them,” he added.

Claiming the laws will destroy both farming and Mandis, Pilot noted that the arrangements made by the Central government to stop the farmers on Delhi’s borders are not even seen at the India-Pakistan border.

In these mahapanchayat attended by farmers from different parts of the district, Pilot was joined by Deeg-Kumher MLA Vishvendra Singh, former minister, Ramesh Meena, Congress MLA in-charge on Bharatpur Ved Prakash Solanki, and many other party leaders and activists.

Addressing the Mahapanchayat, Vishvendra Singh said that they strongly oppose the anti-farmer laws passed by the Centre.

“The farmers had never demanded these laws. They had demanded the implementation of the Swaminathan Commission Report. These laws have been brought on the demand of corporate houses. Farmers will have to work like bonded labourers after mortgaging their land. By promoting purchases outside APMC, not only will the mandis be destroyed, but it will also lead to large scale profiteering, excessive value addition. Due to this, the mandis will be closed, the MSP will not be guaranteed to the farmers and the poor will have to buy food at a higher price.”

Pilot reached Bharatpur via road and was welcomed by Congress workers near Dausa. He launched an e-library in the district and the Session Court of Dausa.

