Farmers’ hold ‘tractor march’ at Ghazipur border

New Delhi, Jan 7 : Farmers protesting against the newly passed farm laws by the Central government on Thursday took out a ‘tractor march’ from Ghazipur border in Ghaziabad adjoining the national capital, towards Palwal in Haryana.

The tractor rally is being organised by Sanyuta Kisan Morcha, an umbrella of 40 farmer unions.

Farmers unions have been demanding the repeal of the three new farm laws and the procurement of crops at the Minimum Support Price for over 40 days, while camping at the borders of the national capital. The rally is being held to press for their demand.

They said that the ‘march’ is a rehearsal of the tractor parade to be held on January 26.

Earlier, the march was scheduled for Wednesday.

“The government should listen to the farmers. We are just demanding the withdrawal of the three contentious farm laws,” Bharatiya Kisan Union spokesperson Rakesh Tikait told IANS.

In view of this march, there will be diversions at several points on the Eastern Peripheral Expressway.

“The tractor march will pass through the Eastern Peripheral road and back through the expressway,” a police officer said.

The seventh round of talks between the Centre and farm leaders demanding scrapping of three contentious farm laws ended in a stalemate on Monday. Both sides have agreed to meet again on Friday.

