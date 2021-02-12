Farmers need to form FPOs to tap higher market potential: ICAR ADG

Bengaluru, Feb 13 : Indian Council of Agricultural Research, ADG, Vikramadiya Pandey on Friday appealed to farmers to form farmers producers organisations (FPOs) not only to spread the message about scientific farming but also to tap the right kind of market opportunities.

Addressing the valedictory ceremony of five-day National Horticulture Fest, that was organised by the Indian Institute of Horticulture Research here, Pandey said that with 16 lakh farmers across the country showing interest in scientific farming speaks volumes about its importance.

He added that the creation of farmers’ self help groups or farmers producers organisations will not only get a chance to form groups and register under the Indian Companies Act but also they can have better market opportunities.

“These groups help to enhance competitiveness among farmers and increase their advantage in emerging market opportunities. The FPO’s major operations include the supply of seed, fertilizer and machinery, market linkages, training and networking and financial and technical advice. Moreover, this will create jobs as well,” he explained.

Pandey also said that this system helps small and marginal farmers to achieve maximum returns and income from different integrated components.

He contended that the higher returns within the farming system is now not just linked with higher productivity alone but most important to lower the cost of production and recycling of by-products of crop components can also enhance the chance of earning more profits.

“All of you (participants and visitors) who visited the fair can spread whatever you all have learnt from the demonstrations on growing virus-resistant crops and technologies at the fair. This will help the farmers back home to grow more and earn more,” he said.

He asserted that protected cultivation is going to stay for long as this system provides favourable environmental conditions to the plants.

