Farmers perform ‘puja’ at Ghazipur border, lash out at Modi govt

Ghazipur (Delhi/Uttar Pradesh), Dec 2 : The Modi government’s latest attempts to persuade the farmers agitating at the Delhi-Haryana-UP borders for the last seven days against the three Union farm laws, failed to achieve a breakthrough.

The agitating farmers performed a ‘havan’ at the Ghazipur-Ghaziabad (Delhi-UP) border on Wednesday morning and expressed their anger against the Modi government. The latest round of talks between the Centre and the farmers organisations failed to reach a consensus on Tuesday. The farmers prayed for wisdom to prevail on the Union government. This special puja was organised praying for a calm and peaceful atmosphere at the border.

A large number of farmers under the banner of the Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) are protesting against the three Union farm laws at the Ghazipur border. A farmer present at the ‘havan’ told IANS, “We want peace to prevail among all of us, all the demands made by our farmer brothers must be accepted by the Centre. Wisdom must prevail upon the Modi government about these laws. This is the reason we are conducting a puja.”

Alok Solanki, a young farmer leader of the BKU, told IANS, “The Modi government is not listening to the farmers’ demands. We are performing a puja praying to bestow wisdom on the politicians.”

On Tuesday, the 3-hour -ong talks between the Central government and 35 farmers organisations failed to achieve a breakthrough. Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar, Railway Minister Piyush Goyal and Minister of State for Commerce Somprakash were present at this meeting with the farmers groups.

The farmers plan to continue their protests at the Tikri, Singhu, Chilla and Ghazipur borders against the farm laws.

