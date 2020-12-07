Farmers’ protest: ‘Geeta Bhati Ki Sandal Wapas Karo’ trends after bizzare video goes viral

Geeta Bhati said,“police and the government have stolen my sandals to block the protests”

Rasti AmenaUpdated: 7th December 2020 4:35 pm IST
Screengrab of farmers' protest and Geeta Bhati's viral video

New Delhi: Amid the ongoing farmers’ protest in India, a bizarre claim of a woman protester is going viral on social media. In a viral clip, the woman identified as Geeta Bhati can be seen saying “police and the government have stolen my sandals to block the protests”.

Reportedly, Geeta Bhati, the woman farmer leader is part of the group protesting in Greater Noida against farm bills passed by the central government.

In the video, she can be heard saying, “I am Thakur Geeta Bhati, National Head of Kisan Ekta Sangh Women Wing. The police and administration have conspired to steal my sandals so that I cannot fight for the farmers. But I will fight barefoot. I will file FIR against them. The government must return my sandals.”

Geeta Bhati’s viral video

As soon as the video went viral, #GeetaBhatiKiSandalWapasKaro started trending on Twitter. Netizens have been reacting hilariously to the video and bizarre trend on the micro-blogging site has been flooded with memes on the same.

Check out the reactions below:

