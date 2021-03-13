Farmers’ protest: Permanent house at Tikri border

By Minhaj Adnan|   Published: 13th March 2021 5:21 pm IST
New Delhi: Farmers construct a brick house for shelter as the summer season approaches, during their ongoing agitation against Centre’s three agri-laws, at Tikri border in New Delhi, Saturday, March 13, 2021. (PTI Photo)
