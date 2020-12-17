Farmers’ sit-in continues on Jaipur-Delhi highway for 5th day

Jaipur, Dec 17 : Braving the cold weather, thousands of farmers from Rajasthan, Haryana and Gujarat protesting against the new farm laws continued their sit-in at Shahjahanpur (Haryana-Rajasthan border), blocking the Jaipur-Delhi highway, for the fifth day on Thursday.

Awaiting permission from Haryana police to allow them entry into Delhi to join other farmers agitating against the three farm laws enacted by the Centre, these farmers have been raising slogans demanding roll back of the ‘controversial’ laws.

Members of the Rajasthan Trade Union, Rajasthan Roadways Employees Union and many other associations reached Shahjahanapur to show their support for the protesting farmers.

Speaking to the media, Sanyukta Kisaan Morcha member Sanjay Madhav said: “Farmers will not budge from this place until their demands are met. The three laws have been passed to give corporates an upper hand and to take hold of agri-processing and agricultural land. It will open newer avenues for corporates but not farmers.”

The protest was led by Rajya Sabha MP K.K. Rajesh and Yogendra Yadav among others.

It was addressed by Badal Saroj, All India Joint Secretary (AIKS), Vikram Singh, All India Joint Secretary and Jogender Sharma, Ex President, Delhi University Teachers’ Association (DUTA).

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.