Farmers threaten to block Chilla border again

Singhu Border (New Delhi), Dec 15 : The agitation of farmers against the three agricultural laws passed by the Centre continued for the 20th successive day. Farmers have been staging a dharna on the Capital’s borders in protest against the three agricultural laws brought in by the government. Now, the farmers are warning to again block the Chilla border that had re-opened for the last few days.

In a press conference held on Tuesday on the Singhu border, farmer leaders threatened to completely block the Chilla border connecting Delhi and Noida on Wednesday.

The leaders added that on December 20, there will be tribute meetings in villages across the country for farmers who’ve lost their lives during the agitation.

It may be recalled that the attitudes of farmers demonstrating against the new agricultural laws had suddenly changed on Saturday. A group of farmers said that after their meeting with agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, it was decided to reopen Chilla border for ordinary citizens.

But now, the farmers have threatened to close the Chilla border again. This is likely to create enormous problems for thousands of people who travel to Noida from Delhi and vice-versa every day.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.