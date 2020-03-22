Farooq Abdullah releases Rs 1 cr from MPLAD to combat COVID-19

Srinagar: National Conference patron Farooq Abdullah with his wife Mollie Abdullah (L) and daughter Safiya Abdullah (R) speaks to media after his Public Safety Act (PSA) was revoked by J-K administration, at his Gupkar residence, in Srinagar, Friday, March 13, 2020. Farooq Abdullah was detained on August 5, 2019, hours before the Union government scrapped the special status of Jammu and Kashmir and bifurcated the state into two union territories. (PTI Photo)

Srinagar: National Conference Party president and MP from Srinagar Farooq Abdullah on Saturday released an amount of Rs 1 crore from his Members of Parliament Local Area Development (MPLAD) fund to combat COVID-19 threat in Jammu and Kashmir.

Out of this, Rs 50 lakh has been earmarked for Sher-i-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS), Srinagar and Rs 25 lakh each for Budgam and Ganderbal districts, a party statement said.

Abdullah also solicited joint efforts to stop coronavirus from spreading in the Union Territory.

The veteran Kashmiri leader who had been in detention for seven months since the nullification of Article 370 in Kashmir was released last week.

Source: IANS

