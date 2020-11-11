FASTag’ crosses 2 crore users mark: NHAI

News Desk 1Published: 11th November 2020 11:44 pm IST

New Delhi, Nov 11 : State-run NHAI on Wednesday said that FASTag users in the country have reached 2 crore mark, registering a growth of 400 per cent in a year.

This has increased the total toll collection to Rs 92 crore per day which is a “substantial increase” in the daily toll collection from Rs 70 crore per day a year back, a statement said.

“‘FASTag’ is contributing to nearly 75 per cent of the total toll collection as of now,” it said, adding that digital payment through ‘FASTag’ is being actively promoted by NHAI to enhance the user experience on National Highways and reduce pollution on account of queuing of vehicles at the toll plazas.

READ:  Ileana D’Cruz makes light of her injury at shoot

As per the statement, the government’s direction to move towards 100 per cent digital transaction for payments at the toll plazas provided the required impetus for the ‘FASTag’ adoption.

“The dedicated efforts of NHAI, receptive approach of highways users and Other stakeholders led to stupendous increase in adoption of digital mode of transaction at the toll plazas,” it said.

The ‘FASTag’ uses Radio-frequency Identification (RFID) technology that provide users a smooth and effortless cross-over at toll plazas without waiting or halting.

The payment is made digitally through the FASTag linked to the bank wallet.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

READ:  Big Ben chimes in remembrance of UK's war dead
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

News Desk 1Published: 11th November 2020 11:44 pm IST
Back to top button