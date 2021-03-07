Fate of Bengal can’t be decided by ‘bombs, bullets’: Gambhir

New Delhi, March 7 : Expressing concern over political violence in West Bengal, former cricketer and BJP MP Gautam Gambhir has said that the fate of the people as well as of the state cannot be decided by “bombs and bullets”.

In an open letter to voters of West Bengal, Gambhir pointed out that multiple reports of bomb making factories working in overdrive have surfaced in recent times.

“Intimidation, threats and violence have been normalised by the Left and the Trinamool Congress for decades and it has now become a part of the political culture of Bengal,” he said. Gambhir, BJP MP from east Delhi, claimed that West Bengal’s ruling Trinamool Congress is willing to go to any extent to silence any opposition in the state.

“This is not the ethos of Bengal and the voters must make it clear. They have to put their foot down and decide whether they want the rule of syndicate or a ‘Sonar Bangla’? Whether they want nepotism or merit? Whether they are with infiltrators or with our bravehearts? Whether they want crime and corruption or ‘Poribortan’,” he asked the voters of West Bengal.

He said that he felt sad over West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s remarks that the BJP is a party of “outsiders” and it had no place in the state.

“Not even for a brief moment was I made to feel that I was an outsider and was not born or brought up in Kolkata or anywhere else in Bengal, that I had not attended Presidency College or Jadavpur University or that I did not have egg rolls from Park Street while growing up.”

He further stated that he always felt like a part of this huge and happy family which “showered me with love and blessings every time I came to the state.”

Gambhir, who led Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) to two IPL final victories, has a huge fan following in the states especially among the youth. He will be one of the star campaigners of the BJP in the high stakes West Bengal Assembly polls.

Polling for 294 seats in West Bengal will be held between March 27 and April 29. Counting of votes will take place on May 2.

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.