Fatehabad soon to have tertiary cancer care centre

Chandigarh, March 8 : Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij on Monday informed the Assembly that the process of setting up of tertiary cancer care centre in Fatehabad town is underway.

However, the work of another tertiary cancer centre being constructed in Ambala will start soon.

Responding to a question on the second day of the Budget session, Vij said a proposal to set up cath lab at the Civil Hospital in Sonipat is under consideration.

Approximately 15,000 square feet of land will be required to set up the lab.

The Health Minister said cancer screening is done in all the district hospitals and critical patients are sent to second and third-tier cancer hospitals for treatment.

The Minister said currently four cath labs are currently operational in Gurugram, Panchkula, Ambala and Faridabad districts.

In these, stents are being provided to heart patients at the cost of Rs 46,112 only, while in private hospitals up to two lakh rupees is charged for a stent.

In government hospitals, this facility is provided free of cost to the below poverty line, the Scheduled Castes, government employees and pensioners.

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.