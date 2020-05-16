Father commits suicide after failing to arrange iftar for children

Islamabad: A man committed suicide after he saw his children having a glass of water for iftar as the family had nothing to eat for the last five days. This incident took place in Pakistan.

Narrating the incident on a TV interview, his wife Amna Bibi said that her husband was depressed. Later in the night, he ended his life by consuming pills, she added.

Impact of coronavirus

This incident highlights the impact of coronavirus pandemic on poor people.

After the details of the incident went viral on social media, many netizens showed interest in helping her.

One of the Twitterati, @Saraahahahaha wrote, “Just saw that tweet about woman Amna Bibi whose husband ate [poison] ‘cause his children were hungry. Anyone of you know any address or contact where we can donate for her please tell me. DM [direct message] comment rt [retweet] anything I need to get to her please.”

Just saw that tweet about woman amna bibi whose husband ate zehar ki goliyan cause his children were hungry. Anyone of u know any adress or contact where we can donate for her PLEASE TELL ME. Dm comment rt anything I need to get to her please — سارہ احمد (@Saraahahahaha) May 13, 2020

