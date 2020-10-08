Father held for molesting his 12-year-old daughter

Hyderabad: In a shocking incident, a 12-year-old allegedly molested by her father.

Malkajgiri police arrested the 31-year-old accused of outraging the modesty of his daughter.

According to a report, the accused was sent to judicial custody on Wednesday. He works as a watchman in an apartment, allegedly molested his daughter on Tuesday. Later the minor girl narrated her ordeal to her mother who approached the police filed an FIR.

The accused was arrested under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO).