Father of rape survivor shot dead by accused in UP

Lucknow: The father of a rape survivor was shot dead allegedly by the man who is accused of committing the crime against his daughter. The incident took place in Firozabad district of Uttar Pradesh.

The 50-year-old was shot on late Monday night in New Tilak Nagar.

The girl who was raped in August 2019 in Shikohabad town of Ferozabad district had filed a case against Achaman Upadhyay. However, Upadhyay was not arrested for the crime.

The family of the deceased said the accused has nine cases pending against him. He has been threatening and pressurizing the father to withdraw the case.

“On February 1, my brother gave a written complaint against the accused at a police station after which an FIR was booked under Section 504 and 506 but the police failed to arrest him,” said brother of the deceased.

Three policemen have been suspended for their laxity in the case. A case has been registered on the application given by the family members of the victim,” said the SSP, Firozabad.

Intern Anhaar Majid