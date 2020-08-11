Father shares Rs 8 crore among sons, they make him homeless

Husnabad: It was not long ago when a daughter denied performing her father’s last rites in Telangana. There has occurred another shocking event in Husnabad. An old father who worked hard for his entire life and gathered savings worth Rs 8 crore, went homeless because of his own sons.

The incident took place in Koheda a week ago where 80 year old P Malya decided to equally distribute his wealth among his three sons Ravindra, Janardhan and Sudhakar. However, right after getting their property share, they all denied taking him with them.

Roaming door to door for a week, when Husnabad Regional Transport Authority (RTO) found Malya yesterday, they admitted him to an old age facility. Tired Malya died today in the old age home, Urdu Siasat reports.

The police sub inspector launched an initial probe in the matter and counseled the three brothers. For everyone’s surprise, all of them shamelessly denied performing Malya’s last rituals. The nearby residents then came forward and crowdfunded for his last rites.

Earlier this month, in a separate incident occurred in Suryapet, the only daughter of an old couple had refused performing the last rites for her father. She had also withdrawn his all saving from his bank account.