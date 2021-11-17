Father-son duo Nagarjuna, Naga Chaitanya back with ‘Bangarraju’

Hyderabad: Nagarjuna Akkineni and his son Naga Chaitanya Akkineni are all set to share the screen together again in the upcoming movie ‘Bangarraju’.

Billed as the sequel to Nagarjuna’s blockbuster movie ‘Soggade Chinni Nayana’, the movie is directed by Kalyan Krishna.

Senior actress Ramya Krishna is to appear in the female lead role opposite Nagarjuna, while ‘Uppena’ fame Krithi Shetty appears as Naga Chaitanya’s love interest in the movie. The makers have announced a brand new poster which would introduce ‘Naga Lakshmi’ (Krithi) in the movie ‘Bangarraju’.

The makers of ‘Bangarraju’ are to introduce Krithi Shetty as ‘Naga Lakshmi’ on November 18. The announcement was made with a poster that hints at the upcoming introduction. Without revealing the face, as the makers have cropped out the character, so as to create anticipation. A woman is seen doing a ‘namaste’, as she is being lauded by the crowd, while they shower flowers on her.

‘Bangarraju’ stands as a special movie for ‘Akkineni’ fans, as the father-son duo Nagarjuna and Naga Chaitanya are to share the screen once more after films like ‘Manam’ and ‘Premam’.

Nagarjuna is bankrolling ‘Bangarraju’ in association with Zee Studios. The music is scored by Anup Rubens, who gave a super hit music album like ‘Manam’ earlier. According to the makers, the film has a good dose of romance, emotions, and comedy.