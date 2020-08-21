Father tries to create false alibi for murder accused son

Published: 22nd August 2020

New Delhi, Aug 22 : In a desperate attempt to save his 16-year-old son, a man reached the Samaypur Badli police station in Outer North Delhi and got a kidnapping report registered for his son.

However, a detailed investigation by Delhi police to unravel a sinister plot where the man’s juvenile son was found involved in a murder of a 25-year-old man at Siraspur in Samaypur Badli. The juvenile has been apprehended and legal proceedings have been initiated.

“Information was received in the Samaypur Badli police station regarding the death of a boy identified as Rohit Rana, a resident of Siraspur, aged 25 years. It was learnt that the deceased was going for outing on his Splendor motorcycle alongwith a 16 year juvenile,” said Gaurav Sharma, DCP Outer North.

Before the information regarding the death of Rohit was received, the father of the 16-year-old boy lodged a complaint that his son has been kidnapped. It was subsequently revealed after initial investigation that it was a false information provided to police to create an alibi for his accused son.

The juvenile who was the pillion rider on the motorcycle being driven by deceased attacked him while they were going home near Siraspur Phatak which led to death of Rohit.

“Accused has been caught and has confessed to his crime. Motive of murder was quarrel between mothers of deceased and accused due to which accused was feeling humiliated and to take revenge committed this crime. Legal action is being taken,” the officer said.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

