Father who sold away his infant arrested by police

Hyderabad: The Rajendra Nagar poliee have arrested five accused including a father for allegedly involved in the kidnap of two months old infant

Shahana Begum, the mother of the kidnapped child was married to Hyder Ali year ago.Since Hyder Ali incurred heavy debts and used to quarrel with his wife to sell the child to clear off the debts but she refused to do so.

On April 15 evening while the mother was was offering Namaz in the evening, he has taken the infant and

went outside and sold to the accused persons Abdul Riyaz for Rs. 3,80,000 with the help of two mediators Shaik Aziz and Hajera Begum.

In this connection a kidnapping case was registered by the Rajendra Nagar police. During the investigation the police have arrested the accused persons at Towlichowki area and recovered the kidnapped child.