Fatima Sana Shaikh tests positive for coronavirus

Mumbai: Bollywood actress Fatima Sana Shaikh became the latest celebrity to have tested positive for COVID-19. Shaikh, 29 took to Instagram and said she is following all the health and safety protocols after contracting the virus.

Revealing her reports on social media, Fatima Sana Shaikh wrote, “I have tested positive for COVID-19. And currently following all the precautions and protocols and have been home, quarantining myself. Thank you all for your wishes and concerns. Please stay safe, guys.”

Fatima Sana Shaikh was last seen in Anurag Basu”s 2020 crime comedy “Ludo” and Manoj Bajpayee-led “Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari”, which had a theatrical release.

The ‘Dangal’ actress was in Rajasthan shooting for a film with Anil Kapoor. All details about the film have been kept under wraps.

Since past a month, many Bollywood celebrities including Ranbir Kapoor, Aamir Khan, Kartik Aaryan among others have contracted to novel coronavirus.

Meanwhile, Saif Ali Khan, Salman Khan and Sanjay Dutt are a few actors who recently took the first jab of the COVID-19 vaccine.