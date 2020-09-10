FB to introduce separate section for reported chats in Messenger

By News Desk 1 Published: 10th September 2020 5:15 pm IST
New EU data transfer mechanism can't be used in Facebook's case

San Francisco, Sep 10 : Facebook is reportedly planning to introduce a separate section for reported chats in Messenger that will give users more control over the kind of experience they end up having on the platform.

The update that involves a separate section for reported chats has been spotted by developer Alessandro Paluzzi, reports Digital Information World.

According to the report, the upcoming feature will also generate a lot of useful data that can help the social network enforce its community guidelines and turn its social media platform into a much more positive space.

In addition, it will be also useful for users who are trying to find a way in which they can end up keeping some kind of a record of chats that they were forced to report.

READ:  Cops found negligent in Palghar lynching case punished, SC told

Facebook recently introduced new privacy features like App Lock in Messenger that will help users prevent others from accessing their private messages.

App Lock adds another layer of security to private messages.

App Lock, present in the new privacy settings section, will use device’s privacy settings like fingerprint or face authentication to unlock the Messenger app.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

Categories
News
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close