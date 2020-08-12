FC Barcelona player tests positive for COVID-19

Barcelona: An FC Barcelona player has tested positive for coronavirus after reporting back for pre-season training, the LaLiga side said in a statement on Wednesday.

The Catalan club, without revealing the identity of the player, said that he was isolated in his home and was asymptomatic. They also said that he had not been in contact with any of the players who are to travel to Lisbon for the Champions League tournament.

Meanwhile, Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski recently emphasised that he is fully focused on the clash against Barcelona after the German champions thrashed Chelsea 4-1 last Saturday to advance into the Champions League quarterfinals.

Lewandowski needed just 10 minutes to break the deadlock against Chelsea as he converted a penalty, while in the closing stages he made it 4-1 through a stunning header after receiving a cross from Alvaro Odriozola’ from the right wing.

Bayern crushed Chelsea 7-1 on aggregate to secure their place in the Champions League quarterfinals.

“The important thing is that we played well in attack, scored goals and had fun on the pitch,” Lewandowski told Sky Sports after the game.

In the quarter-final, Bayern will face Barcelona after the Catalans beat Napoli. “Barcelona is always dangerous. They play great football. We should show our quality from the first minute. We have to remember this is just one game,” said Lewandowski.

