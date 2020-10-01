FC Goa announce signing of Devendra Murgaonkar

Panaji, Oct 1 : FC Goa on Thursday announced the signing of forward Devendra Murgaonkar. The 21-year-old Goan joins the Indian Super League (ISL) franchise from Salgaocar after the clubs agreed on an undisclosed transfer fee.

“The 21-year-old put pen to paper on a 3-year contract with the reigning champions of the ISL League Winners Shield after earning rave reviews for his performances in the Goa Pro League over the last couple of seasons,” said FC Goa in its statement.

“This is something like a dream come true for me. I have been an FC Goa fan since the club’s inception and now I get to wear the colours and get onto the field, taking on the best in India. So, you can say I am living my dream right now,” said Murgaonkar according to the club’s press release.

“I feel blessed to have this opportunity and I want to take advantage of this with both hands.”

Murgaonkar scored 20 goals in the 2018/19 Goa Pro League (GPL). He followed that up with nine goals in the pandemic curtailed 2019/20 season of the GPL. He has also been part of Goa’s Santosh Trophy teams these past two seasons.

“Devendra becomes the third new Goan player to join the first team after Leander D’Cunha was promoted from the Developmental Team and Sanson Pereira joined the Gaurs earlier as a free agent,” said FC Goa.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.