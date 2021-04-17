Fear of lockdown re-grips migrant workers in Telangana

Workers are worried with rise in COVID-19 cases

By News Desk|   Edited by Sameer  |   Published: 17th April 2021 2:50 pm IST
lockdown
Representational Photo

Hyderabad: As the country is witnessing a nationwide surge in COVID-19 cases, the migrant workers are fear-stricken in the anticipation of another lockdown. Thousands of them are moving back to their native places in cars, lorries and trains.

In the Telangana State, an estimated 30 lakh workers are employed in GHMC limits. They are working in the construction sector, bars, restaurants, hotels, plywood companies, chemical companies etc. In the past few days, a large number of migrant workers have left the State.

At the same time, workers hailing from the Telangana State employed in Maharastra and Gujarat are coming back to their native place.

A similar trend was also witnessed in the case of migrant workers from the states of Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Bengal, Odisha, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka and other states.

There is a sense of panic and the workers are afraid of losing their means of livelihood to the pandemic again. Last year’s lockdown has instilled a fear of similar hardships.  

