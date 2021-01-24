FEED distributes scholarships to 400 orphan students

Hyderabad: Foundation for Economic and Educational Development (FEED) had distributed scholarships worth Rs.60 lakhs yesterday among 400 orphan students. Chairman FEED Abdul Aleem Khan told that 400 orphan students were selected by ICNA Relief Canada for its scholarship and Rs.15,000/- was given to each one of them.

In view of the coronavirus pandemic, small programs were held in districts where the scholarship was distributed. A program was held in Bodhan for distributing scholarship among 40 students of Nizamabad District. Shad Azim Khan chaired this program and distributed cheques among the students.

The second program was held at the Trust Office, Begumpet, and scholarship cheques were distributed among 39 students. The third and last program was held at Mahabubnagar which was attended by Mohammed Ziauddin Nayyar, Trustee FEED, and Ahmed Saeed Managing Trustee Hyderabad Zakat and Charitable Trust where 38 cheques were distributed among the orphan students.

For the remaining 283 students who were hailing from far-off areas, their scholarship amounts were transferred online. Thus Rs.60 lakhs were distributed among 400 students in cooperation with ICNA Relief Canada.

Mohammed Ziauddin Nayyar delivered the opening note while Mohammed Aliuddin Haider addressed the students and urged them to spend the scholarship amount given to them by ICNA Relief Canada only on their education. He exhorted them to continue their education and do not let any hindrance distract them. Speaking on the occasion Ghiasuddin Babukhan, FEED Managing Trustee said, “To help the orphan students is a part of our mission. More than 10,000 poor orphan students benefit from our trust. He thanked all those who contributed in this initiative.”