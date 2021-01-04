Feel pity at those who oppose Ayurveda doctors perform surgeries: Adityanath

Lucknow: While launching Ayush Telemedicine services in the state, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday said that he felt pity at the intellect of doctors who had protested against the Centre’s move to allow Ayurveda practitioners to perform surgeries.

On the occasion, the chief minister distributed appointment letters to newly-appointed medical officers and inaugurated Ayush Telemedicine and Yog Wellness Centre at the Ayush Department through video conferencing.

“It surprises me that some doctors were recently opposing the move to teach modern medicine and surgery to Ayurveda postgraduates. I feel pity at their intelligence given the fact that surgery started with Ayurveda. Ayurveda has given the first surgeon of the world,” said Adityanath.

The Indian Medical Association had opposed the central government’s move to allow postgraduate Ayurveda students to perform modern surgeries. In protest, IMA members and doctors went on a nationwide strike on December 11 last year.

