Feeling is surreal: Yadav after getting India call-up

New Delhi, Feb 21 : Suryakumar Yadav on Sunday tweeted a picture of himself at the D.Y. Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai a day after he was selected in the 19-man squad for India’s upcoming five-match T20I series against England.

“The feeling is surreal,” said Yadav in the tweet with an Indian flag emojee. Yadav’s Mumbai Indians teammate, Ishan Kishan, who hammered a record-setting 94-ball 173 (19x6s, 11x4s) in a Vijay Hazare Trophy match against Madhya Pradesh in Indore on Saturday, also got a call up for the England series, along with Rajasthan Royals spin-bowling all-rounder Rahul Tewatia.

Yadav was earlier ignored for India’s T20I series in Australia last year in a decision that was criticised by a number of former cricketers and fans. Yadav had enjoyed a stellar season with the Mumbai Indians in the 2020 Indian Premier League (IPL) just before the Australia series, scoring 480 runs at an average of 40 and helping his team to a fifth IPL title.

India’s T20I series against England will be played from March 12 to 20 in Ahmedabad. The two sides are currently locked in a four-match Test series which is tied 1-1 after two matches. The third will be a day-night Test and will be played in Ahmedabad from February 24.

