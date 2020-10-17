Feigning injury – Thak-Thak gang’s new ploy for duping people

New Delhi, Oct 16 : If you are in a crowded place and your car is stuck in a traffic jam and a man starts banging your door claiming that you ran your car over his foot, be aware, for he could be a member of the Thak-Thak gang.

This is the new ploy employed by the members of the notorious gang where they fake expressions to lure you into opening your car so that another member can slip in his hand inside the car and take away your belongings like laptop or cellphone kept on the dashboard or the rear seat.

The Delhi Police have arrested two members of the Thak-Thak gang who are notorious criminals from Meerut in Uttar Pradesh with past crime records.

They used the above mentioned modus operandi and were active in crowded places like Kashmiri Gate, Lahori Gate and Daryaganj,among others.

They used to identify the target vehicles after spotting the belongings kept inside. One person would pretend as if the vehicle had run over his foot, and as soon as the driver opened the car, his associate run away after taking away the belongings from inside the car.

“The accused robbed the mobile phone of a person using the same modus operandi near the Red Fort on Wednesday. A case in this regard was registered at the Kotwali police station. Both the accused – Jabbar and Yasin – are residents of Meerut and have been arrested,” said DCP North, Anto Alphonse.

Source: IANS

