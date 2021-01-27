Felicitation of 540 Muslim students admitted to MBBS in 32 medical colleges

Hyderabad: “It is heartening to know today that the Muslim students are excelling not only in their education but in every walk of life. Diamonds are always formed and picked from the dark coal mines. This is an apt situation for the Muslim community in contemporary India. However, the good tidings are around the corner and there is no need to be pessimists. We need to brave the adverse circumstances to march towards the path of progress and advancement,” said Siasat News Editor Aamir Ali Khan.

Khan was speaking on the eve of a ceremony held yesterday at Mehboob Husain Jigar Hall at Siasat compound to distribute merit certificates and awards to 540 Muslim students of Telangana state who were succeeded in getting admissions for MBBS for the current academic year.

Khan said, “Medical profession is a sacred mission and to do justice to its sacredness is the need of the day.” He said the doctors today increase the anxiety of the patients by their unethical and commercial behavior. He advised the young students – girls and boys – to “work with a missionary zeal to serve the humanity”.

The awards were given to those Muslim students who obtained admissions in Government, private, and Minority medical colleges in Telangana through the convener quota.

Speaking as an honorary guest, Director MS Education Academy Anwar Ahmed said, that the Muslim students are doing extremely well in Engineering, Medicine, and IIT’s these days. He informed that MS Educational Academy is helping Muslim students for civil services. Nine students have succeeded in the first phase of preliminary exams. The introductory note was delivered by M A Hamid and presented the report. Another honorary guest Engineer Syed Haider Ali distributed the awards among the students. A large gathering of the students and their parents from the city and other districts attended this ceremony.