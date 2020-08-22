Felt surreal: Shilpa Shetty Kundra on shooting for Ganesh Chaturthi special

Mumbai: Actor Shilpa Shetty Kundra on Friday said she is feeling “overwhelmed” to get back to work after a five-month hiatus.

The 45-year-old actor said she is shooting for a “Ganesh Chaturthi-special” amid a “new normal” that requires everybody to take extra precautions of wearing face-masks and gloves.

“Getting back to work #NewNormal. The best way to make peace with any situation is to gradually adapt to the changes. So, after a five-month hiatus, I shot for something special, an act for Ganesh Chaturthi as a humble dedication to all our frontline warriors,” Shilpa wrote on Instagram.

The actor also posted a video from the sets where she is getting ready, with almost everyone around her wearing PPE kits.

She said the frontline workers have been working relentlessly to help curb the spread of coronavirus pandemic and she wanted to honour them with her act.

“I wanted to do something special in my own way for the ones who have been working relentlessly to help curb the situation and restore normalcy with their best foot forward.

“So, all the necessary precautions were taken and all the guidelines met by the small team who made it happen,” the actor added.

Shilpa further said it was a “surreal” experience to shoot after such a long time.

“But, gotta say, I can’t even begin to express how overwhelming it was to get back to it all – felt surreal. I sincerely hope and pray that our Vighnaharta, Lord Ganesh removes all the negativity, fear, and toxicity surrounding us.

“Take care of yourself and your loved ones. We owe it to all the brave warriors, who have put their lives on line for us,” she said.

On the film front, Shetty will be seen in Shabbir Khan’s “Nikamma” and Priyadarshan’s sequel to his 2003 hit “Hungama”.

Source: PTI