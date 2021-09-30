Female Afghan MPs who sought asylum in India leave for Europe

Hyderabad: Three female Afghan MP’s, who were offered asylum in India after the Taliban takeover of Kabul, left for Europe on Wednesday.

As reported by The Hindu, the three women in question were assisted by Vital Voices, an international group well known for assisting Nobel peace prize laureate Malala Yousafzai.

The MPs travelled via Dubai from where they took a connecting flight to a European country. “Once we are settled in the west, we will restart our political campaign for freeing Afghanistan,” said one of the MPs who pointed to the heightened risk that their families continue to face under the Taliban rule.

In the last twenty years, Afghanistan produced several notable women political activists and MPs especially from the ethnic minorities like the Tajiks and the Hazara communities. But the future of women representation appears bleak as the Taliban is unlikely to welcome their participation.

Evacuation flights from Afghanistan have stopped but the Afghans who are stationed in neighbouring areas continue to move towards the west creating a never seen before surge in legal and illegal immigration to Europe and North America. It is understood that several Afghan political figures took refuge in India following the takeover of Kabul by the Taliban on August 15.