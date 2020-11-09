Fewer Covid tests in Kerala show lesser positive cases

Thiruvananthapuram, Nov 9 : As expected, with fewer Covid tests being conducted in the past 24 hours, Kerala on Monday reported 3,593 new Covid-19 cases out of the 32,489 samples tested.

Over the past 10 days, the test positivity rate continues to hover around 11 per cent.

A statement issued here by state Health Minister K.K. Shailaja said that 5,983 recovered from the disease on Monday, taking the total number of recoveries to 4,08,460.

“The number of active cases stands at 79,410. Twenty-two Covid deaths were reported in the past 24 hours, taking the toll to 1,714,” said the statement.

Across the state, 3,16,096 people are under observation at various places, including 19,888 in hospitals. The state presently has 612 hotspots.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.